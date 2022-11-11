It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We'll see sunshine t…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mo…
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The Carlisle ar…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 deg…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a b…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…