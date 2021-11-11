Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's …
This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 d…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Mainly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 deg…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a ha…
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.