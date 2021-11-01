 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

