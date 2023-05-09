Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Per…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 d…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degre…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…