Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees …
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain …
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep a…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle win…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.