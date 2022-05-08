Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 11:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.