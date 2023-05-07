Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
