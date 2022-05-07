 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from SAT 3:12 AM EDT until MON 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News