Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from SAT 3:12 AM EDT until MON 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
