The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The forecast is …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered show…
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Per…
It was a remarkable winter in the western United States between heavy snow and rain. Now that things have quieted down, UCLA climate scientist…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degre…