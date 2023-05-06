The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.