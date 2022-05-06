Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees …
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle win…
This evening in Carlisle: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temper…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. …
For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisl…