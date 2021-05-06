Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
