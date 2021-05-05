 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

