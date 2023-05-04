Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
