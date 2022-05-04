Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.