Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.