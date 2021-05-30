Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
