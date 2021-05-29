 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News