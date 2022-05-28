 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News