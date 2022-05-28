Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, t…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisl…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Carlisle. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We'll see…