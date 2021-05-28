 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News