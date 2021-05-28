Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
