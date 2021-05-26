Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing…
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Tuesday. It looks to reach …
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. T…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorm…
The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 64F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…