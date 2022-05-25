Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Carlisle. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.