Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

