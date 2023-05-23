The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.