The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…