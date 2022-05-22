Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.