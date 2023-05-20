Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.