Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.