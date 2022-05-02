 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

