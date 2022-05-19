Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.