The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forec…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Carl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expecte…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle will see warm temperatures thi…
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle …
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Th…