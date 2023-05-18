Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
