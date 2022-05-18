 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News