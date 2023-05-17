Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.