The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Carlisle. It looks like i…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low t…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted.…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Peri…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will s…
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showi…