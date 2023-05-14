Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
