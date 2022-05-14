Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
