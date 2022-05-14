Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.