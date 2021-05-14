Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
