Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Per…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Toda…