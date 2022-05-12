Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 12, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

Local Weather

