Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
