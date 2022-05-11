 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

