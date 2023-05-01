Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
