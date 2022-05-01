Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mainly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s t…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. C…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 d…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s to…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in …
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomo…