Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph.