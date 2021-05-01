Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Generally fair. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the C…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Showers and a possible thunderstorm in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds W at 1…
This evening in Carlisle: Rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Sunday, temperatur…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium. S…
The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 …
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …