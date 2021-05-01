 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

