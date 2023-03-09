Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of …
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. You may want …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Saturday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…