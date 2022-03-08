Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the f…
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds l…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Period…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle to…
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The area will see…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks l…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect c…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks lik…