Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.