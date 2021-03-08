Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.