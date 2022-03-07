It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
