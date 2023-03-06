Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
