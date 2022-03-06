Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.