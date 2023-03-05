Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. You may want …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Saturday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms…